Innovatively Yours

On Thursday night, November 1st, you, faithful reader, became a winner of a prestigious award. On that evening, Woodworker’s Journal was selected from a very competitive group of magazines and awarded the MMPA’s Innovation Award. We were primarily recognized for our online efforts, from our Online Survey Group, to our Resource Digest Online, travel blogs … but specifically noted as one of our successful and innovative products was the eZine and its new sister, the Premium eZine pages.