How to Sharpen a Saw?

by Chris MarshallApr 1, 2017
How to Sharpen a Saw?

I’ve tried filing my table saw blade teeth and honing them with diamond stones, but nothing I do seems to make them any sharper. Do you “experts” have any suggestions on how I can sharpen my saw at home? – Buck Saver

Tom Outman: In my experience, saving a penny or two now on blade sharpening will just have you spending lots of dollars later when you get it wrong and have to buy a new blade. Send it off and get it done right, Buck.

Chet Marschel: I beg to differ with you on this one, Tom. While I agree that the average Joe can’t sharpen blade teeth with a file, there’s another way to sharpen a saw: flashcards, nearly guaranteed to improve a dull blade. Think about it: there are a lot of numbers involved with blade tooth geometry. So, it’s all about the math here. My blade and I practice geometry on a regular basis, usually while glue or finish is drying on the latest project. I’ve seen real improvement in my blade’s performance, especially when cutting compound angles. No blade left behind, that’s my motto.

Posted in:

, ,
  • skeets skeets

    Your suppose to sharpen them?

    • NealS

      You could just buy new teeth for them, or just replace the ones that get dull. I’m surprised someone hasn’t come up with screw-on teeth for your saw blades yet.

  • Mark Schmidt

    Best way to get more life out of a saw blade before having it sharpened is to clean all the pitch off of it. I am always amazed how much better my table saw blades cut after a good cleaning. They go from dull to sharp after a little soaking in pitch remover and scrubbing with a wire brush.

  • MoreFire

    Make the blade sharpener jig, Cut a piece of wood to match angle / pitch of teeth. (High / thick enough to Glue a strip of 1000 / 2000 etc grit paper to the face. t. With the jig resting on the table you can slide it back and forth, sharpening tooth by tooth. If you add a miter sled to it you can even maximize angles.