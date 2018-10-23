I Love Biscuits! (In the morning.)

A couple of weeks ago, I asked a question about folks’ favorite joinery and got a lot of responses (thank you!). As is to be expected, the topic of biscuit joints came up. I have a biscuit joiner and use it occasionally. Not at the volume of Saint Norm of the P-C Jointer, but when they make sense. (I have often wondered if Norm had a secret biscuit making factory tucked away in New England somewhere.)

But I have to say, it seems as if biscuits are suffering from a slow decline in popularity. If that is true, why is it so? Have people shifted from biscuit joiners to fancier solutions: Dominos or dowel drilling machines? Or is it just my imagination that the little wooden wafers are on the decline?

There is only one way to find out … and that is for you all to tell me!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal