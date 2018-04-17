Infinity Cutting Tools has designed its new Mega Flush Trim Router Bits to give you the smoothest finish and longest life in your toughest router applications. These 1/2-in.-shank bits feature four individually brazed carbide tips in a compression (upcut/downcut) design that eliminates chipping and tearout at the top and bottom of the material, even when used on fragile veneered plywoods and figured or reverse-grain stock. Top and bottom bearings allow for template or pattern routing by simply raising or lowering the bit to make use of the bearing closest to the template.

Mega Flush Trim Bits are offered in 3/4- and 1-1/2-in. diameters, in 1-1/4- and 2-in. cutting lengths. The longer bit sizes allow for trimming up to 8/4 material without flipping stock over to complete the pass. A full-size, table-mounted router is recommended when using the longer and larger bit options.

Infinity Mega Flush Trim Router Bits are available now and range in price from $49.90 to $129.90, depending on the bit. A boxed set, which will include all four bit options, is coming soon and will sell for $299.90.