JessEm’s Pow-R-Tek™ Router is a 15 amp, 3-1/4 peak hp motor with soft start and electronic variable speed control that ranges from 10,000 to 21,000 rpm — suitable for heavy-duty router table use. But what makes this motor unique is that it is tethered by a 5-1/2-ft. cable to a remote control power box that can be mounted to your router table wherever it’s convenient. No more reaching under the table to turn the motor on off or to make speed changes. A large adjustment knob dials the motor’s speed up or down, and you can monitor it on a digital, easy-to-read display.

Electronic feedback circuitry enables the motor to maintain optimal speed power under load. Double-sealed ball bearing construction shields the critical moving parts from dust and contaminant damage. The motor’s 4.2-in.-dia. housing fits JessEm Mast-R-Lift router lifts, plus other lifts that accept Porter-Cable 7518 motor packs.

JessEm’s Pow-R-Tek™ Router with Remote Control Box (item 05200) includes two self-releasing 1/4- and 1/2-in. collets and a pair of offset wrenches. It sells for $349.99.