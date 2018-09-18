JET’s new 18 in. Scroll Saw features an exclusive upper blade mechanism that speeds setup by combining blade clamping and tensioning into one simple step. This latest addition to JET’s scroll saw line-up also provides an easily removable lower blade holder; extra-large, slotted table; 18-in. throat capacity; and top-lift, spring-loaded arm.

The scroll saw’s tool-less, lower blade holder is removable, and its slotted table makes blade changes quick and easy. Also, the base of the saw has a built-in wrench for quickly installing blades into the holder.

The saw features an 11-5/8- x 21-in., precision-ground, steel table that provides a stable work surface while helping to dampen vibration. With 18 in. of throat capacity and the ability to cut material up to 2 in. thick, there’s ample depth to accommodate large workpieces. Its top-lift, spring-loaded arm raises 10 in. and stays up until pulled back down. The arm tilts 45º right and 30º left, while the table remains flat for better control of the workpiece.

A removable, 1-1/2 in. (O.D.) dust port collects dust and chips at the source. The saw also has an integrated blower to clear the cutting area and increase cutline visibility.

This 54 lb. scroll saw has a variable speed range of 400 to 1550 strokes-per-minute (spm) and is powered by a 50 watt, 120 volt, 1.3-amp induction motor. It delivers a 3/4-in. stroke length.

“Our new, aggressively priced, 18 in. scroll saw is loaded with special features designed to improve efficiency and productivity,” said Tobias Bridges, JET’s director of product management for woodworking. “Its patent-pending, one-step, blade-change process and other innovations make it a great choice for ornamental woodworkers, furniture makers, toy makers, crafters, hobbyists and do-it-yourselfers.”

The JET 18 in. Scroll Saw (model 727300B) sells for $699.99. It also is available as a kit with stand (model 727300K) for $799.99. Or you can buy the stand (item 727300S) separately for $99.99. An optional foot switch (item JWSS22B) costs $39.99. JET backs your saw purchase with a 5-year warranty as well as JET RED Assurance™, the industry’s most dependable service and support guarantee.

Visit jettools.com for more information or to locate the nearest dealer.