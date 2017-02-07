Last fall, JET reintroduced its JWDS-1632 open-ended Drum Sander with an updated design. Now, the company is releasing its new JWDS-1836 Drum Sander with details that mirror the smaller machine but offering more capability: it will sand panels up to 36 in. wide. This mid-size drum sander has a tool-less conveyor belt parallelism adjustment, depth scale on the drum height adjustment handwheel and an advanced dust hood design, among other standout features.

The machine’s conveyor belt is simple to control: its precision-flattened, steel table can be adjusted for parallel with the drum without tools by simply turning a dial located on the left side of the conveyor. The conveyor system pulls the workpiece through the sander instead of pushing it to minimize stress on the belt. Patented conveyor belt Trackers™ significantly reduce the need for manual belt adjustments. If tracking adjustments become necessary, independent tracking adjusters on either side of the conveyor can make the adjustment.

Infinite variable control produces conveyor feed rates of 0 to 10 feet per minute. JET’s SandSmart™ control monitors the load on the drum motor and automatically regulates conveyor speed to maintain the highest feed rate. A red indicator light warns when the depth of cut is too great or the feed rate is too fast. A safety-keyed On/Off switch with built-in overload protection is mounted on the control box next to the SandSmart control.

The drum sander’s large handwheel features a depth adjustment scale to determine the rate of material removal. Each full rotation of the handle adjusts the drum height’s removal rate by 1/16 in. Adjusting the drum’s height and downward pressure helps alleviate snipe.

The sander’s open-ended design allows the JET JWDS-1836 to sand workpieces up to 36 in. wide by making two passes. The machine sands material from 1/32 in. to 3 in. thick and can safely handle pieces as short as 2-3/8 in. A convenient camber adjustment makes it easy to avoid “witness marks” on panels that exceed 18 in. wide and require side-by-side sanding passes.

Measuring 5 inches in diameter, the precision-machined and balanced, extruded-aluminum drum is self-cooling to prevent heat damage to the workpiece or abrasive sleeve. Sealed and permanently lubricated, 1-in.-diameter ball bearings provide smooth operation and long life. Patented abrasive take-up clips make changing abrasive sleeves quick and easy, and the drum is easily removable.

The JET JWDS-1836 Drum Sander incorporates a 1-3/4 hp (15 amp), TEFC single-phase motor that’s wired for 115-volt operation and turns the sanding drum at 1,720 rpm. The conveyor belt is driven separately by a direct-drive, DC motor. This combination provides both consistent sanding power and fine control of conveyor speed.

There’s also a redesigned dust collection hood with an integrated channel that mirrors the shape of the drum. The channel directs dust, chips and debris to the 4-in.-diameter dust port on top of the sander’s hinged hood.

The sander’s steel stand has a 20- x 37-in. footprint for stability and comes with a storage shelf and pre-drilled holes for casters. Optional accessories include a set of infeed/outfeed tables (item 723521, $129.99), each measuring 16-3/4 wide x 10-in. deep, which expand the sander’s total support surface to more than 42 in. A set of four, full-swivel, locking casters (item 98-0130, $133.99) with polyurethane-covered wheels also are available.

JET’s JWDS-1836 Drum Sander with Stand (model 723530K, $1,397) is covered by a 5-year warranty, as well as JET’s RED Assurance™, the industry’s most dependable service and support guarantee program.

Visit www.jettools.com for more information or to locate a JET dealer near you.