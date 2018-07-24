Letting the Chips Fly

Anytime you try something new, you will learn a lot of things. Recently, I was provided with three power carving cutters from Arbortech, and last week, I made an attempt at creating an outdoor bench. First, let me say that I enjoyed the experience. As my wife drove into our driveway where I was working and saw the immense pile of woodchips covering the asphalt, I somehow got a real sense of accomplishment. Second, let me say that I still have something to learn when it comes to power carving.

As you can see from the photo, design — or a lack of it in this instance — is still critical. Even so, my first go around has sparked my imagination and I am determined to up my game the next time around.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal