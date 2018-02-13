Love Letters in the Sawdust

When you think of romantic archetypes, do woodworkers come to mind? I know that some women think of very fit pool boys working in the hot sun as inspiring. Firemen have a certain something in the mythology of romantic vocations. Poets can be inspired by either gender, as can entertainers and authors.

But when it came to offering advice to my daughters regarding whom to consider for marriage, I told them their best bet was to find a woodworker.

Now, you may think this opinion was generated by my personal prejudice or bias — but it is actually based on science!

Surveys done by Woodworker’s Journal have found the divorce rate of woodworkers sits at about 6.7%. Which is crazy low (“crazy low” being a statistical term of art) when compared to the rest of the population.

So, while our image as woodworkers may be thought of more as “steady and practical” in the popular zeitgeist, our true nature is sawdust-covered hotties … it is just science.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal