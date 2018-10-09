While woodworkers and DIYers probably spend more time cutting wood for projects than other materials, it isn’t the only material that needs cutting. When those situations arise, Milwaukee’s new M12 FUEL™ 3-in. Compact Cut Off Tool can help. Designed for one-handed operation, it can tackle materials ranging from sheet metal, conduit and threaded rod to drywall, and from PVC and plastics to fiber cement, cement board and ceramic tile. The in-line design provides confident control and visibility through cuts, and this is the only cordless tool of its kind with reversible blade rotation.

Its POWERSTATE™ Brushless Motor delivers 20,000 RPM. When paired with REDLINK™ Intelligence and a REDLITHIUM™ XC4.0 Battery Pack, it can make 12-in.-long cuts in 26-gauge sheet metal in under 10 seconds and 3-in.-long cuts in 3/8-in.-thick ceramic tile in under 9 seconds, Milwaukee reports. The reversible blade rotation enables users to control where the blade ejects debris and sparks.

The 12-volt tool accepts standard 3-in. blades with 3/8-in. arbor holes, and it will cut through materials up to around 5/8 in. thick (.64 in. actual). With an XC4.0 battery installed, it weighs 2.4 lbs. and is just under 9 in. long.

In kit form, Milwaukee’s M12 FUEL 3-in. Compact Cutoff Tool (item 2522-21XC; $199) comes with one M12™ REDLITHIUM™ XC4.0™ Battery Pack, charger, dust accessory shoe, blade wrench and a contractor bag. Three blades — metal cut off, carbide abrasive and diamond tile — are also included. Milwaukee offers a bare tool option (item 2522-20) as well for $129.