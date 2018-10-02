Magnetic Small Parts Storage Cup

The plastic cup on a laundry detergent jug helps me collect those small screws, bolts and hardware during a project, but I wondered about a way to prevent the contents from spilling, should I accidentally bump it over.

My solution cost me less than a dollar, using three 1″-dia. magnets purchased from a home center. Just attach the magnets to the bottom of the cup with a little 5-minute epoxy. Rough the plastic up first with sandpaper, to improve the glue bond strength. I like this idea so much that I’ve now made many of them for my shop.

– Raymond Drago

Glen Mills, Pennsylvania