While I’d love to have a variable-speed lathe with a digital readout someday, my manual speed lathe is still going strong. To help remind me of what speed I last set the belt and pulleys to, I’ve labeled some strong magnets with each of my lathe’s speed settings. Before I leave the shop for the day, I place the appropriate magnet up high on the headstock where it will be easy to see when I’m setting up for my next turning session.

– Bill Fields

Marcy, New York