Mahogany Credenza

by Matt BeckerMar 3, 2011

This reader-submitted project is proof once again that you don’t always need to know what wood you’re using for it to turn out beautifully.

Thought you might appreciate this credenza I made to hold books for my wife. It’s constructed from curly Mahogany with a heavily figured bird’s eye Maple top, accents and carved handles. The veneer on the door fronts is a mystery wood I acquired while dealing in wood veneers, that has an incredible curly, lustrous look with black veins.

– Kirby Gaal

  • Larry Wimberly

    Loved the credenza, but as a novice, I’d like to know why the stiles of the cabinet and doors are “pegged” only at the bottom?
    Larry

  • Chris Marshall

    Larry,

    Kirby would be the best person to answer this question, obviously, but I would guess the decision not to peg the stiles on top was an aesthetic one. An interesting choice for sure. Maybe Kirby will weigh in on this decision in a future reply to your inquiry.

    Thanks.

    Chris Marshall

  • that is great love it…. only wish i had the time and skill to make one….great job…

  • derwood144

    Wow. I had no idea there were any comments on this project, as I hadn’t seen it in all these years. If anyone’s still listening :), I knew that the mortises and tenons were by themselves plenty strong to last a lifetime, and the pegs were added to extend even past mine. The pins were omitted on the top sides of the doors, as Chris Marshall surmised, strictly out of aesthetic reasons. I thought the piece would look just a hair too busy with more added.
    Sorry it took so long to respond, guys. I just never knew anyone was there!
    And by the way, don’t sell yourself short, Dean. Skill is just a state of mind and effort. You can make this is as well as anyone else. I thought the same way myself, once. Just do it.