Mahogany Credenza

This reader-submitted project is proof once again that you don’t always need to know what wood you’re using for it to turn out beautifully.

Thought you might appreciate this credenza I made to hold books for my wife. It’s constructed from curly Mahogany with a heavily figured bird’s eye Maple top, accents and carved handles. The veneer on the door fronts is a mystery wood I acquired while dealing in wood veneers, that has an incredible curly, lustrous look with black veins. – Kirby Gaal

