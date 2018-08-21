Making a Flush-trimming Router Jig

I use a plastic offset base to give my palm router a larger footprint. Here’s how I modify my base to trim overhanging banding, dowels or even dovetails and box joints flush. I affix a “house”-shaped trapezoidal spacer to the bottom of my offset base with carpet tape.

It’s made of plastic, and the tapered end is fashioned to an angle less than 90˚ so this spacer will fit even better into corners. To use it, I set a short straight bit or dish-carving bit (shown here) just shy of the work surface. Then, sweeping the jig over the protruding edge banding, dowel, etc., trims it neatly flush.

– Barry Chattell

Salt Spring Island, British Columbia