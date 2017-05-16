Making Easier-opening Spring Clamps

While building a summer project with my teenage granddaughters, they found my 2″ spring clamps difficult to squeeze open. So I devised this simple modification to make the clamps easier to use. I installed a 1/4″-20 carriage bolt into a pair of holes I drilled through the handles, then added a washer and a knob. Now the girls can simply twist the knob to open the clamps, or squeeze the handles and adjust the knob to hold the open setting. Loosening the knob closes the clamp. I think anyone with limited grip strength will appreciate this convenience.

– Jim Moorehead

Barrigada, Guam