Learn how to turn a kitchen canister for storing dry goods, such as coffee or tea. This kitchen canister is a great woodturning project to practice and improve your lathe and spindle turning skills. A storage canister project like this one is called a hollow form. Because the grain runs vertically up and down the canister, rather than across, this is a form of spindle turning. Ernie Conniver demonstrates how to use spindle gouges and scrapers to turn the bottom canister and lid.