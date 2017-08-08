Makita’s new 18V X2 (36V) LXT Brushless 6-1/2-in. Plunge Circular Saw Kit provides a track saw with cordless convenience when the tool is combined with Makita’s aluminum guide rails (sold separately). The saw features a Makita-built brushless motor that’s powered by two 18V LXT® batteries. Automatic Speed Change™ Technology enables the saw to adjust its cutting speed and torque to maintain constant speed under load.

The saw has a variable speed control dial (2,500 to 6,300 RPM), soft start and an electric brake. Its 6-1/2-in.-dia. blade offers 2-3/16 in. of cutting capacity when set to 90 degrees, and the saw will cut up to 1-9/16-in.-thick material when tipped to a 45-degree bevel. Its bevel capability ranges from -1 to 48 degrees, with positive stops at 22.5 and 45 degrees. Two front and rear supports improve rigidity and accuracy during bevel cutting operations, and a soft-grip handle improves user comfort.

This 11.2-lb. saw (with both batteries installed) will cut to within 11/16 in. of a wall or adjacent surface, and its release lever enables smoother plunge cuts. To help reduce splintering on plywood or melamine, you can use the saw’s built-in depth stop to make a preliminary 2 to 3mm first cut, before repeating with a full-depth cut. A premium 55-tooth ultra thin kerf blade comes standard, but specialized blades for other material types are also available. The tool’s 1-7/16-in.-dia. rear dust port connects to a dust extractor to help keep the cutting area cleaner.

Makita’s 18V X2 (36V) LXT Brushless 6-1/2” Plunge Circular Saw Kit (model XPS01PTJ) includes two 18V LXT® 5.0Ah batteries, a rapid charger and two hard carry cases. It sells for around $656 without guide rails. Or you can buy the saw as a bare tool without batteries for about $422.