Maloof-style Rocking Chair

I wanted something special to give my daughter and her husband to celebrate the birth of their first child and our first grandchild. I settled on a Maloof-style rocker and started working on the project in my spare time over weekends. I have never attempted a complex project like this, but felt up to the challenge.

Approximately 200 hrs and a day after the arrival of our grandson, I completed the chair and delivered it to our very deserving daughter, her husband and our grandson. She is already putting it to good use and reports that it is very comfortable.

– Bill Fritz

See the Gallery Below: