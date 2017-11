The popular dimensions for this type of table displayed in a bedroom are 18″ x 18″ x 24″ height. I settled for 16″ depth, 17″ width, 22″ height, for and put it in the corner of a dinning room. The piece is made from 3/4″ soft maple. I use the end table for my coffee cup, papers, books, magazines, pencils, letter-openers, radio, etc. The shelf is placed 6″ below the top and slides out 6 inches. One photo shows my homemade hardware.

John H. Schueltz

State College, PA

See the Gallery Below: