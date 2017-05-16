Masking Around Dowels or Plugs with Scrap Metal

by Reader SubmittedMay 16, 2017
When I’m installing dowels or plugs to fill screw holes, here’s how I prevent glue squeeze-out from soaking into the surrounding wood. I drill a hole the same diameter as the dowel or plug through a piece of thin scrap metal, and I tape it down in place after aligning it over the hole.

Then I spread glue in the hole, install the dowel and tap it home. Any squeeze-out that rises out of the hole around the dowel or plug ends up on top of the metal. Once the glue sets a bit, I lift the metal mask off to remove the excess glue. You can sand the metal around the rim of the hole until it’s razor-thin, which makes this trick work even better!

– Paul Guncheon
Wahiawa, Hawaii

