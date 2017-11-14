Celebrating its 24th anniversary of producing the Micro Fence Edge Guide System for rotary tools and compact routers, the Micro Fence company is launching a new and improved website.

After “thousands of hours” invested into site development, Micro Fence reports, the new website features better organization and easier visitor navigation. Many products now are shown in photographs that can be enlarged to “full monitor” dimensions or even larger, making their details and quality more clear. A new shopping cart offers the most secure protection available on the web, Micro Jig says, with a feature that offers worldwide shipping options.

A “Customer Solutions” page showcases projects that have been completed, in part, using Micro Fence products. Content will continue to be added to this gallery, and Micro Fence customers with access to high resolution photography of their projects are welcomed to submit their work.

There’s no need to create a new account if you are a previous Micro Fence customer: all of your passwords, log-ins, and purchase history have been imported to the new site for your convenience. Micro Fence recommends that you check your subscription for accuracy.

“We invite all who visit to sign up for our quarterly newsletter,” announces Richard Wedler, Micro Fence’s founder. “Reduced pricing opportunities will be offered exclusively to our subscribers through our new Loyalty Rewards program.”

Visit Micro Fence’s new and improved website by clicking here.