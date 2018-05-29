Milwaukee recently has expanded its tape measure lineup to include four compact models with an Auto-Lock feature. Unlike typical tapes that must be locked manually after the tape is extended, Milwaukee’s Auto-Lock mechanism holds the tape at whatever length you extend it. Users then simply need to depress the lock button to retract the tape.

The blades are labeled with fractional references at every 1/8 in., for easier reading. Consistent with its other tape measure options, these new models also feature Nylon Bond Blade Protection and a five-point reinforced frame that Milwaukee says help them deliver the longest life in the industry.

Milwaukee offers both 16- and 25-foot Compact Auto-Lock Tape Measures (items 48-22-6816, $10.97; 48-22-6825, $14.97) as well as two metric options of 5-meter (item 48-22-6817) and 8-meter (item 48-22-6826) for the same $10.97 and $14.97 pricing. All four models come with stamped metal belt clips and are covered by Milwaukee’s limited lifetime warranty.