Promising best-in-class durability, Milwaukee’s five new Compact Tape Measures are up to 30 percent smaller than previous Milwaukee and other competitors’ tapes on the market, thanks to advanced manufacturing technology. For instance, the 25-ft.-long tape fits in the housing of a 16-ft. tape. The smaller housings make these tapes easer to handle and reduce weight when clipped to a belt or tool belt.

Milwaukee says the reduction in size comes without sacrifice to durability. The tapes feature Milwaukee’s proprietary Nylon Bond Blade Protection and a five-point reinforced frame for drop protection.

Available this month, the new Compact Tape Measures come in five lengths: 16-ft. (item 48-22-6616, $10.99); 25-ft. (48-22-6625, $14.99); 30-ft. (48-22-6630, $19.99); 5-meter (item 48-22-6617, $10.99); and 8-meter (48-22-6626, $14.99).