Milwaukee Tool has expanded its cutting solutions by introducing two fixed blade knives that are built to deliver uncompromising performance and extreme blade durability: the Tradesman Fixed Blade Knife and Hardline™ Fixed Blade Knife. The new knives feature best-in-class blade performance, full-tang construction and a molded sheath for easy transportation.

Designed to stay sharper longer, the Tradesman Fixed Blade Knife features a 4-in. stainless steel drop-point blade and a full tang, extending the length of the handle for increased durability. The ergonomic handle also provides a secure and comfortable grip for the user. For added utility, the tool has a lanyard hole for tethering and also comes with a durable, molded sheath for safe storage.

For ultimate durability, the new Hardline™ Fixed Blade Knife is constructed with a 5-in. AUS-8 steel drop-point blade that is full tang. This tough steel also allows the blade to hold its edge longer, reducing the user’s need to sharpen. The Hardline™ Fixed Blade Knife has an overmolded handle for a strong, secure grip and a lanyard hole. A versatile molded sheath allows users multiple ways to carry it as well as access the knife easily when needed.

Backed by a limited lifetime warranty, the new Tradesman Fixed Blade Knife (item 48-22-1926; $19.99) and Hardline™ Fixed Blade Knife (item 48-22-1928; $79.99) are available through Milwaukee Tool retailers now.