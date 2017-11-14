Milwaukee Fixed Blade Knives

by Chris MarshallNov 14, 2017
Milwaukee Fixed Blade Knives

Milwaukee Tool has expanded its cutting solutions by introducing two fixed blade knives that are built to deliver uncompromising performance and extreme blade durability: the Tradesman Fixed Blade Knife and Hardline™ Fixed Blade Knife. The new knives feature best-in-class blade performance, full-tang construction and a molded sheath for easy transportation.

Designed to stay sharper longer, the Tradesman Fixed Blade Knife features a 4-in. stainless steel drop-point blade and a full tang, extending the length of the handle for increased durability. The ergonomic handle also provides a secure and comfortable grip for the user. For added utility, the tool has a lanyard hole for tethering and also comes with a durable, molded sheath for safe storage.

 For ultimate durability, the new Hardline™ Fixed Blade Knife is constructed with a 5-in. AUS-8 steel drop-point blade that is full tang. This tough steel also allows the blade to hold its edge longer, reducing the user’s need to sharpen. The Hardline™ Fixed Blade Knife has an overmolded handle for a strong, secure grip and a lanyard hole. A versatile molded sheath allows users multiple ways to carry it as well as access the knife easily when needed.

Backed by a limited lifetime warranty, the new Tradesman Fixed Blade Knife (item 48-22-1926; $19.99) and Hardline™ Fixed Blade Knife (item 48-22-1928; $79.99) are available through Milwaukee Tool retailers now.

Posted in:

, , , ,