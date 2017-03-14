Milwaukee’s Lockback Pocket Knife features a spine that locks into the blade for a strong, secure hold. Users simply need to depress a button on the spine to disengage the lock and release the blade. Its 3-in. stainless steel blade provides a sharp, long-lasting cutting edge, and an ergonomic, glass-filled nylon body provides superior durability. For added utility, the Lockback Pocket Knife also has a reversible wire form clip for comfortable pocket storage and quick access, as well as a lanyard hole for tethering.

Available this month, the new Lockback Pocket Knife (item 48-22-1940) is priced at $14.99 through Milwaukee Tool retailers and online.