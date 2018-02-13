Milwaukee’s M12 FUEL™ 1/4-in. Hex Impact Driver is part of the company’s line of redesigned 12-volt drilling and driving tools that are the most compact in their class. It delivers 20 percent faster application speeds than comparable drivers, developing 1,300 inch-pounds of peak torque and up to 4,000 impulses per minute. The tool’s variable-speed POWERSTATE™ Brushless Motor spins up to 3,300 rpm with constant power output to drive screws faster. There’s also a unique four-mode DRIVE CONTROL™ feature, so users can switch between modes to match the power and speed to the application at hand. A Self-Tapping Screw Mode is designed to reduce walking when starting self-tapping screws as well as to reduce overdriving, breaking and stripping out screws.

Weighing less than 2 lbs. with battery installed and measuring 5.1 in. long, it is about 1/2 in. shorter than other comparable drivers. The 1/4-in. hex chuck provides single-handed bit insertion.

In kit form, Milwaukee’s M12 FUEL 1/4-in. Hex Impact Driver (model 2553-22; $169) comes with two M12™ REDLITHIUM™ 2.0 Ah Compact Batteries, charger, belt clip and carrying case. It’s also sold as a bare tool (model 2553-20) for $119.