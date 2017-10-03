At only 28 lbs. with battery, the M18 FUEL™ 7-1/4-in. Dual Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw is designed for extreme portability. Its integrated side and top handles make it easy to carry and, with no cords to wrestle, jobsite users, woodworkers or DIYers can saw anywhere they need to without worrying about staying close to a power source.

This new 18-volt, dual-rail saw is the only 7-1/4-in. solution in its class with the ability to bevel both left and right. It has a maximum bevel angle of 48 degrees in both directions, and its adjustable stainless-steel detent plate includes 11 stops and a detent override. The saw offers 3-1/2 in. of vertical capacity for cutting against the fence. When set to 90 degrees, the blade will cut through 2-in.-thick material or 3/4-in. stock when tilted to a 45-degree bevel. It will crosscut a 2×8 at 90 degrees or a 2×6 when swiveled to 45 degrees. When equipped with Milwaukee’s revolutionary M18™ REDLITHIUM™ XC 5.0 Battery Pack, it will complete 600 cuts in 3-1/4-in. base board or cut through 300 2x4s on just one charge.

Because lasers have a tendency to be inaccurate, inconsistent and often difficult to see, this saw also features a shadow cut line indicator for improved accuracy: an LED directs light onto both sides of the blade, casting a crisp shadow the width of the blade kerf that is also easy to view in sunlight.

Milwaukee’s new M18 FUEL™ 7-1/4” Dual Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw is available as a kit (item 2733-21, $499) that includes one REDLITHIUM™ XC 5.0 battery pack, charger, blade wrench, carbide-tipped blade, dust bag and clamp. It’s also available as a bare tool (item 2733-20) for $399.