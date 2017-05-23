Setting spot-on angles with a miter gauge often feels like a hit-or-miss proposition: set the gauge, make a test cut, check the angle and reset the gauge again for another test cut. If this sounds like a familiar tune, the MiterSet Standard Miter Gauge Calibration Jig should come as welcomed news. It’s a CNC-milled billet of anodized aluminum that can help you set your miter gauge from 0 to 52.5 degrees to the left or right, precisely and on the first try. Just place your gauge’s bar into the Jig’s slot, insert a stainless steel pin into the left or right hole pattern that corresponds to the angle you need, place the other pin in the 0-degree hole of the opposite hole pattern, and adjust the miter gauge’s fence to touch both pins. The holes in the plate are spaced in 5° increments. For even finer adjustments, an included stepped detent bar can be set between the miter gauge fence and pins to refine miter angles from 0.5 to 2.5 degrees, in 0.5-degree increments. For example, if the pin is set at 20° with the detent bar in the 2.5-degree step position, the combined miter angle is 22.5°.

Hole placement is accurate to 0.001 in., and the jig’s display is laser-etched for easy readability and longer life. MiterSet Standard (item 50050) fits 3/8- x 3/4-in. miter gauge bars and comes with a foam-lined plastic storage case. Covered by a limited lifetime warranty, it sells for $69.95.

To learn more about MiterSet and watch a video overview, click here.