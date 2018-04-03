More Foolin’

by Rob JohnstoneApr 3, 2018

Fooled ya once … well, actually, many times in the past. If you saw our email on April 1 this year, you’ll notice that our annual April Fools’ missive this year was not quite as full of Fool-ishness as it’s been in the past. This year’s calendar itself played some tricks on everyone, with April Fools’ Day and Easter Sunday falling on the same date, a fact that we tried to respect. If you’re regretting that you didn’t receive a larger dose of Tomfoolery, we’ve compiled some of the “greatest hits” of April Fools’ editions past into the “Best of” compilation you’ll find in this issue.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

