Sanding spindles, pens and other small turned objects smooth prior to finishing requires a succession of finer sandpaper grits. With this new Woodturner’s Multi-roll Sanding Pack with Dispenser, Rockler can help make those grit changes quick and easy. The kit includes five 20-ft. rolls of J-weight, cloth-backed aluminum oxide sandpaper in 150-, 240-, 320-, 400- and 600-grit options. The rolls are 1-in. wide, so you can tear off strips that are narrow enough to follow fine contours or as long as needed to wrap around a spindle. You can also fold and crimp the abrasive to fit into small grooves and crevices. The five rolls store in a galvanized steel dispenser that’s stamped with grit numbers for easy reference. It has an integral steel straightedge to tear strips to length, and keyhole slots enable it to be mounted to a wall or bench surface.

Rockler’s new Woodturner’s Multi-Roll Sanding Pack with Dispenser (item 54574) sells for $39.98.