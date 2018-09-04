My Best Time of Year

When I was a young boy, fall began for me on the first day of school. In Minnesota, that was the Tuesday after Labor Day. And that remains true for me now, even though I am not a boy anymore.

This time of year is bittersweet — leaves start to change, farmers start harvesting their crops, and you can’t be unaware that winter is in the on-deck circle. But, for some reason, that makes fall even more enjoyable for me. The days are more valuable for their fleeting nature.

As an older person, fall has also come to represent a season where woodworking becomes more important. Vacations and other distractions are over, and folks move back into their shops and get busy.

So for those reasons, fall is doubly appreciated by me. Here’s to the best season of all!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal