“My Shop … Is Your Shop”

by Reader SubmittedDec 13, 2016

In response to Rob’s mention in last issue’s eZine that, due to the sale of his house, he is temporarily shop-less, we received commiseration – plus offers of temporary shop housing. – Editor

“I am in the same predicament, having sold my house end of April. Living in a dinky one-bedroom M.I.L. apartment, and have had no access to a woodshop or my gear (all in storage, costing over two-thirds what my apartment costs). The light at the end of the tunnel for me, this time, is not an oncoming locomotive, but rather a new house on which I placed an offer just last week, in Ocean Shores, Washington. I can afford it and there is enough land around the house to build a bona fide woodshop, but for the time being, the two-car garage will serve nicely. The downside is that I won’t be moving there until May or June, as I’ll be renting it back to the current owners until they find their new place. In the meantime, however, come March, I will be starting construction on the woodshop, built to MY specifications. Excuse me while I wipe the drool off my keyboard.” – Byron “Barn” Canfield

“I don’t know whether to say congratulations or my condolences on the sale of your home. Here’s to getting you back into a shop really soon!” – Tony Gruttadauro

459fbeavessnowshop“I live just north of Chattanooga in the town of Walden. My shop is your shop, so if you like you can come here and have complete run of my 4,000 square foot, well-equipped shop. You might even have access to the lumber library.
We have an empty nest and you can stay here with us. The shop is right behind the house. Can’t promise the snow.” – Farrell Eaves

