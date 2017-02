My daughter wanted a narrow table for her hall, so I modified a plan I found online. The table top is padauk with yellowheart inserts and the legs and frame are also from yellowheart. The legs are both curved and tapered requiring a special jig and the top rests on two supports that are slightly higher than the rest of the frame causing a “floating” effect. The table was finished with three coats of wipe-on poly.

– Richard Adler

See the Gallery Below: