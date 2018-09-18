New Shop Stuff?

This is the time of year that I start to flesh out my woodworking plans for the fall. I get feedback on stuff that my spouse would like for the house. I start thinking of cool gift projects — and that I should start making them now, rather than the first week in December. And I also start considering what new woodworking gadgets and gizmos will help me as I sally forth into the shop with confidence.

Now to be honest, I really don’t need anything new in my shop. I have an embarrassment of riches in that regard. But at times, the line between needing and wanting gets a bit blurred in my mind.

But what about you? Are you planning some shop additions this fall? If so, what are you considering? Handheld power tools? Hand tools — sans power? A new stationary power tool? This editor wants to know!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal