New Tool Overview: Porter-Cable Restorer

If you need to remove old or damaged layers from wood, metal, or concrete surfaces, then you might be interested in taking a closer look at the new Porter Cable Restorer in action. The Restorer is a portable drum sanding tool that is designed to remove the surface layer from wood, metal, or concrete. There are several different abrasive wheels or sleeves that can be used with the Restorer, depending on the type of material you are removing.

The Restorer Kit (PXRA2676KIT) includes a Restorer tool, carry bag, six sanding sleeves, two abrasive sleeves, and 1 rust and paint removal wheel.