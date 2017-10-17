Number 500!

Thank you.

Back in February of 2000 … the Paleozoic corollary of Internet ages … an odd little online newsletter was launched. The Woodworker’s Journal eZine started up with high aspirations but with no guarantee of success. And that is where you all came in. Your support not only grew the eZine, but has kept our online effort going for 500 issues — a pretty amazing milestone!

As a name, the “eZine” was super cool in 2000, but now it is a bit old-fashioned. For that reason, we are taking the occasion of our 500th issue to change our name. You will get the same great information as you see here, with a more 21st century name. For a short review of our history here on the eZine (now known as Weekly!), check out our Industry Interview. You will be familiar with the person being interviewed …

So thank you again for your years of support. I imagine that there may still be folks with us from that long-ago era.

Now, let’s get started on the next 500 issues!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

