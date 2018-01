If you are in need of replacing the broken or lost blade protector sleeves that came with your hand saws, pick up a package of inexpensive report covers at an office supply store. Their slip-on plastic binders are more durable and sometimes even easier to install than the original blade sleeves. Cut them to length for shorter saw blades, or double them up on longer saws. It’s a cheap solution that will keep those fragile teeth protected and sharp.

– Father Chrysanthos

Etna, California