Editor’s Note: Shortly before Christmas, Woodworker’s Journal was alerted to the following news release that just missed our deadline for the “Weekly” issue that went live on Tuesday, Dec. 19. But, it’s a story that will ring true for all woodworkers who dedicate their time, talents and projects to those in need — and we know there are many of you. So, to usher in the New Year, we’d thought we’d share this special story with you all today.

Next Wave Automation’s founder and CEO, Tim Owens, wanted to do something extra special for his cousin Angel, a young girl suffering from leukemia, this past holiday season. For those who might not know already, his Ohio-based company manufactures affordable CNC routing equipment, such as the CNC Shark, and other automated machinery for woodworkers of all skill levels.

Not only were the holidays fast approaching, but so was Angel’s 12th birthday. Being an inventor and entrepreneur, Owens put his talent and his company’s resources to work to create a custom tabletop, Raspberry Pi-based arcade and cabinet. Because Angel is often hospitalized in isolation due to her leukemia-compromised immunity, boredom is frequently as hard for her to deal with as the medical treatments. Tim wanted to change that, so he went to work and created “Fight Like an Angel Arcade.”

“I thought it would be fun for Angel to have something a little different to play on rather than her phone,” says Owens. “And, at the same time, I thought that it would be a great way for us to bring awareness to the GoFundMe campaign set up by Angel’s grandparents, who are raising her, to help with medical expenses.”

As part of his willingness to help Angel — and others who find that building or making something not only helps the intended recipient but they themselves — Owens has made the plans and building process for the arcade available at no charge. You can download plans, more details and complete instructions for the “Fight Like an Angel Arcade” by clicking here.

“Seeing anyone you love struggle with a serious, life-threatening illness is tremendously difficult,’ says Owens. “By creating and building the ‘Fight Like an Angel Arcade,’ I was able to actually do something tangible for Angel.”

Learn more about Next Wave Automation and its products by clicking here.