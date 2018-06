I saw short sections of green logs into cutting boards for gifts, and they need to be stacked to dry after I cut them. Rather than cut up a bunch of wooden stickers, I’ve discovered that pencils are much more convenient. They’re uniform in shape, long enough for logs up to about 7″ in diameter, and their octagonal profile prevents them from rolling and shifting the stack.

– Marty Mandelbaum

Mount Sinai, New York