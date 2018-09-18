Plumbing Coupling Provides Quick Hose Connection

A rubber coupling with hose clamps on the ends provided a quick and handy way for me to connect my random orbit sander to a shop vacuum hose. You can find the couplings in the plumbing section of any hardware store. The 2″ x 2″ size fits many sander dust ports, and you can attach the other end directly to a standard shop vacuum hose. These rubber couplings also come in several “reducer” styles, if you need to fit differently sized sander and vacuum hose diameters together.

Charles Mak

Calgary, Alberta