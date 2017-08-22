Porter-Cable’s Restorer boasts many of the benefits of both a belt sander and an angle grinder. When compared to a belt sander, it is lighter and easier to handle. It’s also more versatile, thanks to the wide variety of sanding and abrasive sleeves available for it. Weighing 4.5 lbs., the Restorer is less than half the weight of most belt sanders. It is also more compact for maneuvering in tight areas. Its barrel-shaped roller flings debris away from the surface, which decreases heat buildup and clogged abrasives. When compared to an angle grinder, the Restorer yields a much smoother finish, particularly on wood, where the machine’s 2-13/16-in.-dia. x 4-in.-long rubber roller helps prevent gouging, and the abrasive can be aligned with the grain.

The tool is well balanced, with a pistol grip for one-handed use and a front palm grip for working vertically or overhead. Use it to buff, sand, polish, scrub or clean wood, metal, masonry and fiberglass. A quick-release end cover makes sleeves easier to change, and a lock-on button is helpful during extended use. It’s powered by a variable-speed, 3.5-amp motor with an 8-ft. power cord. The tool’s dust port enables it to be connected to a vacuum for cleaner operation.

The Porter-Cable Restorer Kit (item 57759) includes eight abrasive sleeves (two each of 180-, 80- and 60-grit sanding sleeves, one medium and one coarse mesh abrasive sleeve), a paint/rust remover wheel and a nylon carrying bag. Available now, it sells for $149.97.