We designed and built this simple gift box that features a book-matched top. You can build this project using just one 3/4′ x 3-1/2′ x 24″ piece of stock. You can also use the same plan and techniques to build larger versions of this box. Resawing with a band saw is the key technique used to make this box.

For more on resawing lumber, check out our >video on the topic

To Download the Gift Box Pattern Click Here.