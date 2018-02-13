Quarter-sawn Oak Bookcase

I built a desk from quarter-sawn oak for my wife and promised her I would build a matching bookcase. Well here it is, after delays from a major kitchen renovation and a few projects to update my barn workshop. I made the door handles out of some spare oak dowels I had in the barn.

The desk and bookcase are finished with gel stain and hand rubbed poly finish. After the finish dried I applied wax and buffed out the dust boogers that always seem to settle in the finish. Next is a multi-shelf unit to go on top of the bookcase. I decided to build it in two sections because of weight and the ability to move it easier.

– Greg Little

Prairieville, LA

