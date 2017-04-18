Quick and Easy

Do you have a short attention span? I know that some folks have made that observation about me … Shiny! Squirrel! What were we talking about again?

Kidding aside, I have found that, while my woodworking skills are perhaps better than they have ever been, I find myself more often than not building stuff that only takes an afternoon or a day or two. This is compared to years ago, when I would start a project that brought me into the shop for evenings on end. I still have a few of those large projects that I am noodling through, but they are few in number, while a quick lamp, end table or turning project keep me in the shop and keep me interested.

So, what about you? Are you opting for making fancy furniture or turning a bowl and then opting for time in a lounge chair?

FYI … there are no wrong answers here!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal