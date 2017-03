On a recent kitchen storage project, I made a shallow tray slightly too wide for its opening, which caused the drawer slides to bind.

Instead of starting over and making a new tray, I cut a very shallow rabbet along the sides of the tray, just tall enough to fit the slide hardware. It gave my drawer the little bit of extra clearance it needed to operate smoothly, saving me time, material and effort.

-Paul Lund

Anderson, Indiana