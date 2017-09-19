A band clamp can be invaluable when gluing up boxes, frames, chairs or other oddly shaped, hard-to-clamp assemblies. Rockler has recently improved its band clamp in several ways to improve its effectiveness. First, the 1-in.-wide band is longer and made of reinforced nylon material with a herringbone weave that won’t stretch under tension. It’s stitched to the post to stay secure under pressure. The clamping mechanism has also been modified to reduce slippage, and the new ratcheting handle is permanently attached so it can’t get misplaced — it’s always ready for use. You’ll also appreciate the added convenience of the accessory kit that comes with the clamp. Included are four 90-degree plastic clamping cauls that fit around the band for gluing up frames or boxes: they keep the band glue-free and help it adjust around sharp corners during tightening, while also minimizing abrasion. A no-mar pad installs under the clamp mechanism to isolate it, too, and the pad has a rubber band retainer that can keep the band coiled for convenient storage.

Rockler’s 1-in. x 15-ft. Band Clamp with Accessory Kit (item 54498) is available now and sells for $27.98.