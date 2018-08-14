Rockler’s Cross Lap Jig makes it easy to cut multiple lap joints with uniform spacing. Fasten it to a miter gauge (not included) with screws, and use it with your table saw and a dado stack to cut half-lap joints for any project requiring a wooden grid: lattice, wine racks, grilles or mullions for glass doors, and torsion boxes for your workbenches and table tops.

The jig’s aluminum indexing key is width-adjustable for stock ranging from 1/8 in. to 3/4 in. wide. The distance from the indexing key to the blade determines the spacing of your grid, and that’s easy to adjust in small increments with the jig’s ergonomic knobs. Simply make your cut, push the key into the kerf you’ve just made, and then make the next cut.

The jig’s fence is made of MDF with a smooth melamine coating, and the micro-adjuster is glass-filled nylon. Rockler’s Cross Lap Jig (item 56372) is available now and is priced at $34.99.