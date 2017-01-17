Disc or belt/disc sanders may come with a miter gauge for use with the disc sanding table to support workpieces when sanding their edges and ends. But, often these miter gauges are too small to provide adequate support and have only a crude angle scale. With Rockler’s new Disc Sander Angle Jig, you can both enlarge your sander’s table and bring greater accuracy to angle-sanding tasks.

The 3/4-in.-thick MDF jig base measures 12 x 15 inches, and it can be mounted to any sander table that has a 3/8- x 3/4-in. miter slot and at least 3 in. between the front of the miter slot and the sander’s disc. Its 12-in.-long fence can be swiveled up to 46 degrees left or right. A durable and bright aluminum protractor scale, demarcated in half-degrees, is embedded in the jig base to ensure accurate fence angle settings.

There’s also an aluminum T-track, oriented perpendicular to the sander’s disc. When the T-track is outfitted with the included metal stop and centering point, the jig can be used to locate the center points of circles of various radii for sanding their convex edges.

Rockler’s Disc Sander Angle Jig and Circle Sanding Points (item 54963) is available now and sells for $119.99 at Rockler stores, online or through the printed catalog.