While your sander’s onboard canister will help corral the dust, it won’t capture all the dust the machine produces. And, hand sanding offers no dust containment whatsoever. That’s where Rockler’s Downdraft Table can help, whisking away what your sander’s dust collection provisions or a sanding block leaves behind. Its 16-1/2- x 20-in. working area with large perforations generates just enough downward airflow to get the dust to drop down into the table and out the chute to your dust collector (Rockler recommends that a dust collector generating at least 650 CFM be used for this product).

Made of powder-coated steel, the table’s sides and back can be raised to assist in containing dust or lowered or removed to accommodate larger workpieces. Internal baffles direct dust toward a 4-in. dust port in back. A grid of included rubber grommets elevates workpieces to prevent marring. Six orange material stops fit into the tabletop holes, when needed, to help secure workpieces during sanding.

When not in use, the 7-in.-tall, 23.7-lb. unit has carrying handles to help move it around, and it can be hung on the wall of your shop using keyhole slots. The panels are removable and fit inside for storage. Adjustable rubber feet provide a firm, vibration-dampening footing.

Rockler’s Dust Right Downdraft Table (item 57664) sells for $179.99.