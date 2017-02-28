Garden hose, air hose and extension cords are commonly housed on wind-up reels. Now Rockler is offering the same storage convenience for 1-1/2-in.-diameter shop vacuum hoses, too. Its steel frame will hold up to 40 ft. of vacuum hose (40-ft. length is available separately as item 50669, $99.99), so you can keep your shop vacuum — and even a dust separator — against the wall and simply extend hose wherever you need it. Forty feet of hose will easily span a two-car garage. When you’re done cleaning or connecting to a tool for dust collection, just wind the hose up for storage without ever moving your shop vacuum.

The hose reel’s crank can be mounted on either the left or right side of the frame, depending on preference. There’s also an adjustable tension knob to prevent the hose from uncoiling too easily. The frame is pre-drilled with two 16-in. on-center holes for mounting to two wall studs.

Rockler’s Dust Right® Shop Vacuum Hose Reel (item 52542) sells for $149.99.